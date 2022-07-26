Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, is leaving the White House, according to a report Tuesday.

Mr. LaRosa has served on the communications team for Mrs. Biden since 2019, when he joined her husband’s presidential campaign. He was appointed press secretary in January 2021 and in September was named special assistant to the president.

His resignation has been known in the East Wing for several weeks, according to CNN, which broke the story of his departure. The network also reported that he will join the public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies as managing director.

“For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team as my spokesperson and adviser,” Mrs. Biden told CNN.

Mr. LaRosa is the latest in a flurry of exits from the White House communications team over the past few months.

In late 2021 and early 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, announced she was leaving, ultimately landing a show at MSNBC. Top Harris aides Tina Flournoy, Ashley Etienne and Vincent Evans quickly followed.

Other notable exits include the departure of former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, her Chief of Staff Amanda Finney and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

