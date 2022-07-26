The new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is leading to more people reaching out when in distress.

More than 96,000 people have reached out to the new crisis hotline since its July 16 launch, according to multiple reports.

That’s a 45% increase in contacts from the prior week with the old number, and a 66% increase in the number of contacts compared to this time last year.

The hotline is operated by the nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — collaborates with more than 200 local crisis centers across the nation to provide the free, confidential service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anyone experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis is encouraged to call, text or chat online with a lifeline representative.

The previous 1-800-273-TALK number will operate indefinitely as well.

