ANALYSIS:

A new set of human remains has been discovered at Lake Mead in Nevada. Two other sets of remains were found in early May.

The National Park Service announced that human remains were discovered around 4:30 p.m. Monday at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County medical examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

This new set of remains is the fourth to be found at Lake Mead in three months as more of the lakebed has become exposed amid a severe drought.

“Back in May, human remains were found in a barrel that washed up from the receding lake. Days later, another set of human remains was found but officials believe no foul play was involved,” Las Vegas Fox affiliate KVVU reported,

The remains in the barrel were dated back to the 1970s or 1980s, and the victim was fatally shot, according to NBC News.

NBC News also reported that the body of a drowned woman who fell off a jet ski on June 30th was recovered earlier in July.

Lake Mead is currently at 27% capacity, and its water levels have hit lows unseen since the lake was filled by the creation of the Hoover Dam in 1935.

