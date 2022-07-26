Wisconsin Senate candidate Tom Nelson ended his campaign on Monday in a competitive Democratic primary, blaming money in politics for his struggles.

Mr. Nelson, who is the county executive of northeastern Outagamie County, said his campaign ran out of money and that he would be endorsing the state’s Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

“We ran out of money. So, I am suspending our campaign and endorsing the one candidate who is not trying to buy this election,” Mr. Nelson tweeted. “You got our campaign this far, let’s get [Mandela Barnes] across the finish line and beat Ron Johnson.”

Sen. Ron Johnson is the incumbent Republican seeking a third term in November.

Mr. Nelson added that he wants to see broader goals accomplished after the election to get rid of big money in politics to make way for dark horse candidates.

“After we defeat Johnson, we’ll work to get big money out of politics so the next underdog candidate has a better shot and we’ll have a Senate with fewer millionaires and more working-class kids like those from the 53206 zip code in Milwaukee or from Carol Lynn Drive in Little Chute,” Mr. Nelson said.

The Wisconsin Senate race is one of the country’s most closely watched elections, as Democrats see Mr. Johnson as vulnerable.

Mr. Barnes is seen as the likely Democratic challenger, though several other candidates including State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry remain in the race.

The Wisconsin primary is Aug. 9.

