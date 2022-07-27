A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday evening after an 11-year-old boy struck him with a car in Southeast D.C

D.C. police said that the crash took place in a parking lot on Mississippi Avenue SE, just before 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives discovered that the driver of the vehicle was an 11-year-old juvenile male, who was unable to press the brake and stop the vehicle before striking the victim,” police said in a news release.

Several reports said that the 2020 silver Kia sedan was stolen and the underage driver fled the scene.

“The child at 11 who’s getting in a car and driving it, that child needs support. Their family needs support. And that’s how we need to approach this situation. This isn’t just about kids doing crime and stealing cars,” a woman told WRC-TV, the local NBC station.

No charges have been filed in the case as of Wednesday.

A viral TikTok trend teaches people how to steal Kias with a USB cord, but there is no information that the child driver participated in this trend.

