Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decided not to teach a law seminar at George Washington University following an uproar from students who object to the conservative justice’s rulings.

Justice Thomas’ co-teacher Gregory Maggs reportedly sent an email announcing the decision, according to Fox News Digital.

“Unfortunately, I am writing with some sad news: Justice Thomas has informed me that he is unavailable to co-teach the seminar this fall,” Mr. Maggs wrote. “I know that this is disappointing.”

The two have taught the class together for roughly a decade, according to reports.

It’s unclear why Justice Thomas decided not to continue teaching, though he has been targeted by left-wing activists protesting outside his home in the aftermath of the high court reversing the national right to abortion.

A spokesperson from the high court did not immediately return a request for comment.

Last month, the university announced it wouldn’t fire Justice Thomas from teaching the course.

The school’s announcement came after students circulated a petition, which gathered more than 6,000 signatures online, calling for Justice Thomas to get the boot following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

That decision, authored by Justice Samuel A. Alito, overturned the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which gave women a national right to abortion.

Students pointed to Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion where he said other cases related to the doctrine of “substantive due process” should be reevaluated, such as those governing contraception, same-sex relations and marriage.

The students also took issue with his wife Virginia Thomas, a Trump ally, having attended the Jan. 6 rally and advocating for overturning the 2020 election results.

Democrats and liberal activists have been calling for Justice Thomas to either resign or recuse from hearing cases related to the election or the former president, suggesting he has a conflict of interest.

“Judge Thomas is actively making life unsafe for thousands of students on our campus,” the petition read.

