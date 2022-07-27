Democrats are furious with Disney’s Hulu streaming service for allegedly censoring ads focusing on political topics that liberal congressional candidates want to broadcast ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Restrictions on ads about abortion and guns miffed the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Governors Association. They are urging Hulu to change its approach.

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous and offensive,” the DCCC said on Twitter. “Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda on abortion — Hulu is doing a disservice to the American people.”

The Democratic campaign accounts shared 30-second video ads on Twitter of the messages they wanted to broadcast on Hulu. Democrats’ ad on abortion said Republicans “will make abortion illegal nationwide” without exceptions.

The Democratic Party’s ad on guns portrays Republicans as subservient to gun lobbyists.

“Republicans are more devoted to the gun lobby than taking common-sense action to make our kids safe,” a narrator said in the ad shared by the DSCC. “Our kids’ safety is on the ballot in November. Make your voice heard.”

Hulu’s policies about restricting ads are vague and the company did not respond to a request for comment.

In a March 2022 update of its advertising guidelines, Hulu said it would restrict such things as offensive speech, sensationalism and speech that takes a “position on a controversial issue of public importance.”

Examples of sensationalism Hulu referenced included “killer bees, gossip, aliens, scandal, etc.” Offensive speech meant “bad language and proxies for bad language,” it said.

While Democrats are mad at the Disney-owned streaming platform’s content strategy now, Republicans have also ripped Disney for allegedly “woke” activism in the opposite political direction. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken on Disney including legislation to prevent Disney from deplatforming conservatives.

Disney took operational control of Hulu in 2019, however, Comcast still owns a minority portion of the company, according to CNBC.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.