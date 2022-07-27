Uninterrupted, Inc., a company co-founded by NBA superstar Lebron James, filed to trademark the phrase “Shut up and dribble,” on July 18, 2022.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham coined the phrase while criticizing Mr. James for anti-Trump political statements he made in February 2018.

Now, Mr. James seeks to plaster the appropriated slogan on merchandise in the metaverse.

The trademark registration mentions an array of virtual-world goods that Mr. James wants to put “Shut up and dribble” on, including accessories, virtual clothing and memorabilia.

Entertainment, including social media posts, podcasts and movies is also included in the filing.

The filing also mentions “Clothing, namely, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and jackets,” without mentioning that those items would be sold virtually.

This suggests that the “Shut up and dribble” trademark may also be applied to real-world merchandise as well.

In 2018, Ms. Ingraham pointed out that Mr. James is the person “who gets paid $100 million dollars a year to bounce a ball,” and told him to “Keep the political comments to yourselves. Shut up and dribble,” as quoted by USA Today.

At the time, Mr. James shot back by saying “I mean too much to society. I mean too much to the youth,” as quoted by the Daily Mail.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.