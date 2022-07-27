Only one-fifth of New Hampshire voters want President Biden to seek another term and Democrats are just as likely to support Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as Mr. Biden in a hypothetical 2024 primary, a new poll says.

The University of New Hampshire poll released Tuesday shows that support for Mr. Biden running again is plummeting fast among members of his own party. Only 31% of Democrats want him to run again, down from 54% in June and 74% in July.

“President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election,” said Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center.

Seventy-eight percent of voters said they are concerned about Mr. Biden’s age, including 88% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats and 65% of independents.

Mr. Biden is statistically tied with his transportation secretary in a matchup of potential Democratic rivals, with Mr. Buttigieg getting 17% and Mr. Biden garnering more than 16% of likely Democratic voters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts each garnered 10% from likely voters, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernard Sanders of Vermont were right behind them.

Vice President Kamala Harris trails them, attracting 6% of voters.

