Former President Donald Trump is threatening a defamation lawsuit against CNN for making “false statements” that he says the broadcaster aired in connection with his questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit threat was delivered in a 282-page letter last week to CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht and General Counsel David Vigilante.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer, James Trusty, demanded in the letter that the company “publish a full and fair correction, apology, or retraction,” to articles containing alleged false statements about the former president within ten days.

“Failure to publish such a correction, apology, or retraction will result in the filing of a lawsuit and damages being sought against you, CNN,” Mr. Trusty wrote.

CNN’s parent company, Warner Media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump said his fight to clear his name won’t stop with the CNN lawsuit.

“I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!”

Mr. Trusty’s sprawling letter to CNN, which contains 34 exhibits of articles and on-air transcripts, details a litany of alleged defamatory statements aimed at Mr. Trump. The statements primarily involved Mr. Trump’s claims challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 vote.

“President Trump harbors a subjective belief that he was unfairly deprived of a second term in office,” Mr. Trusty writes. “This is particularly valid in the context of an incumbent president receiving over 74 million votes, a record number for any republican candidate in history.”

“By refusing to acknowledge President Trump could be correct or that he could genuinely believe his contention is correct, CNN has willfully acted in disregard for the truth and has acted with reckless disregard for the truth,” he said. “CNN’s relentless and willful campaign to brand President Trump a “liar” and purveyor of the “Big Lie” is defamatory in nature.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.