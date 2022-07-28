JERSEYDALE, Calif. — At least 116 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said Thursday.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has charred more than 29 square miles of trees and brush, with 39% containment, Cal Fire said in an incident update.

Assessment teams are moving through remote communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills looking for more damage.

As of Wednesday, about 2,200 residents remained under evacuation orders, fire spokesperson Chris Garcia said. Some 6,000 people fled their homes when the blaze erupted last Friday near the town of Midpines.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Lower temperatures and increased humidity in recent days helped firefighters slow the fire’s growth.

