Mexico City residents aren’t happy with the droves of Americans who are coming to their city.

The Mexicans are “fed up” with the Americans that are changing the city’s culture by either temporarily or permanently relocating south of the border to enjoy the city’s cheaper rents and cost of living, according to a report by The Los Angeles Times.

Pilates studios are replacing taquerias and fewer people are speaking Spanish, which has caused some profane fliers to pop up around the city.

Here’s one example highlighted by the newspaper:

“New to the city? Working remotely? You’re a f—ing plague and the locals f—ing hate you. Leave.”

Roughly 1.6 million Americans live in Mexico, according to the State Department. The country also allows Americans to stay in the country for up to six months without a visa.

The owner of a Mexico-based relocation company said that Americans coming to the city “Don’t even know how long they’re going to stay. They’re completely picking up their entire lives and just moving down here.”

The same owner said that she receives 50 calls a week about people contemplating moving to Mexico City.

Locals are starting to feel boxed out of amenities by the demand to serve foreigners.

A local university professor said that people with white skin are given preference when it comes to being tended to at a business.

“Now, if a local wants to go to a restaurant or a club, they don’t just have to compete with rich, White Mexicans but with foreigners too,” the professor said.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.