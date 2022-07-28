Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, introduced a resolution Thursday commending Elisjsha Dicken, the 22-year-old bystander who shot and killed a mass shooter earlier this month in Greenwood, Indiana.



The resolution co-sponsored by a dozen House Republicans and no Democrats, salutes Mr. Dicken for his “uncommon courage in defending his fellow citizens against an armed shooter at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on July 17, 2022.”



“Elisjsha Dicken is an American hero worthy of recognition and honor,” said Ms. Boebert in a statement. “Eli’s act of bravery saved countless lives and inspired millions more. While many career politicians are working to disarm law-abiding citizens like Eli, I’m committed to ensuring that we uphold the Constitutional right to defend one’s self.”



She concluded: “On behalf of a grateful nation, I’m honored to lead this bill recognizing Eli Dicken, a true American hero.”



Mr. Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend when the heavily armed 20-year-old gunman exited a mall bathroom and began firing, killing three Indianapolis residents: Pedro Pineda, 56; his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30.



According to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison, Mr. Dicken fired his first shot 15 seconds later, hitting and neutralizing the gunman from a distance of about 40 yards. Eight of his 10 shots struck the gunman, who was declared dead at the scene.



Mr. Dicken, who was taught to shoot by his grandfather, has received widespread praise for his quick thinking, accurate shooting and coolness under pressure. A resident of Seymour, Indiana, he allowed police to release his name, but has not spoken publicly since the incident out of respect for those killed.



The House resolution pointed out that Indiana’s permitless carry law went into effect July 1, allowing Mr. Dicken to carry his 9mm Glock pistol legally without a permit.



The resolution also declared that “restrictions on gun ownership and the imposition of failed gun control policies, to include gun-free zones, make Americans less safe.”

Eli Dicken is an American hero, a law-abiding gun owner, and a fantastic shot. I’ve introduced a House resolution to make sure we honor his bravery.https://t.co/t58PkRnyTw — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 28, 2022

