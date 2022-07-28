A man who tried to start two forest fires in southwestern Oregon was thwarted by three bystanders who tied the firebug to a tree until police arrived.

Trennon Smith is suspected of starting two separate fires on Monday near Mariel, Oregon.

A Bureau of Land Management employee who happened to be in the area radioed authorities, telling them that “a white male adult was seen walking along the gravel road that leads towards Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch, starting fires,” according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

While Oregon Department of Forestry helicopters and ground crews got the blaze under control, three residents located Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith reportedly became combative once spotted by the residents near the fires and had to be tied to a tree until law enforcement could take him into custody. After being treated for injuries from a fall, Mr. Smith was taken to the Curry County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office noted that Mr. Smith was lodged on two counts of first-degree arson, reckless burning, and a detention warrant from Lane County for a probation violation.

The area where the fires were started is remote, accessible only via river or by roads belonging to the Bureau of Land Management or the Forestry Service.

Curry County Sheriff John Ward thanked those who helped contain the fires. “The quick actions on getting the fires out most certainly averted a catastrophe and saved lives … [the fires] could have blocked all the residents and visitors from having an escape route,” he said.

