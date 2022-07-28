Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will voluntarily and remotely testify before Congress on Thursday for a deposition held by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The deposition, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., will not be broadcast publicly, but the committee has the option to release a transcript afterward. The interview is set to cover the Commanders’ sexual misconduct scandal.

Snyder’s testimony comes after the owner’s camp and the committee clashed for weeks over whether the embattled billionaire would appear. Snyder previously declined an invitation to a June 22 hearing, leading the committee to issue a subpoena. But with Snyder overseas, his lawyer refused to accept the service of the subpoena on his behalf and proposed her client participate voluntarily instead.

The committee had insisted that Snyder testify under a subpoena — which would force him to answer every question unless he invoked the Fifth Amendment’s right to protect against self-incrimination — but it eventually agreed to let him do so voluntarily. Despite the voluntary appearance, the billionaire will still be sworn in under oath.

“The Committee’s deposition of Mr. Snyder will go forward today,” a committee spokesperson said Thursday. “Mr. Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.

“Should Mr. Snyder fail to honor his commitments, the Committee is prepared to compel his testimony on any unanswered questions upon his return to the United States.”

Depositions are usually conducted by the committee’s staff, but members of the panel have the option to participate.

