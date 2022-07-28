Former football star Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia, says he is ready to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock but he wants it to be “for the fans.”

“I’ve told him many times, I’m ready to debate him anytime, any day, I just want to make it for the fans, not about a political party or some media,” Mr. Walker told Fox News.

Mr. Walker said Mr. Warnock does not want to talk about core issues like the high cost of groceries and gas and that he wants a “fair and equitable debate.”

Mr. Walker did not debate his primary opponents on the way to his Donald Trump-backed victory.

Now, Mr. Warnock is heaping pressure on the Republican to go toe-to-toe on the issues before the general election.

The Democratic senator has outlined three dates and venues for debates and is running ads that highlight Mr. Walker’s lack of commitment to any of them. The 30-second spot calls the GOP nominee a scaredy cat.

“Herschel Walker likes to talk tough,” the narrator says, “yet Hershel Walker still refuses to agree to any debates.”

Mr. Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff won the Senate seats in Georgia as part of a stunning sweep in the traditionally red state by Democrats in the last election cycle.

The victories gave Democrats slim control of the Senate but the GOP is hoping to win back the chamber in November.

Democrats say Mr. Walker might have been a popular athlete but that he is out of his depth in the Senate race.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.