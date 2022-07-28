Los Angeles’ Sixth Street Viaduct has been forced to close multiple times due to daredevil drivers since opening on July 10.

The new $588 million bridge has been the site of numerous stunts, including street racing and “street takeovers” — flash mobs involving crowds and cars flocking to a location to drive dangerously.

The bridge’s arches, illuminated by LED lights, have been used by daredevil pedestrians and skateboarders for risky maneuvers.

The illegal activity has resulted in crashes, including a three-car incident from the night of July 18.

Street takeover on newly opened half billion dollar 6th street bridge ends in crash involving several vehicles.



This lawlessness is literally destroying our community. pic.twitter.com/6Ydg902Kza — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) July 19, 2022



The Los Angeles Police Department has closed the bridge multiple times. Early Tuesday, police shut down “illegal activity” on the bridge and reopened the thoroughfare shortly after 1 p.m.

“The City is reviewing additional safety options and is taking immediate action to ensure the bridge is safe and accessible for everyone,” Harrison Wollman, press secretary for Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, said Wednesday in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Speed bumps, cameras and safety fences are among the solutions being considered by city officials.

The previous Sixth Street Bridge was also a draw for cameras. Its span had been seen in movies such as “Grease” and “Gone in 60 Seconds” before weakening concrete forced its demolition in 2016.

