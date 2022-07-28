Sprite is helping the world go green by ditching its famous green bottle.

Coca-Cola said Wednesday that it is swapping out Sprite’s signature green plastic bottle for a clear plastic bottle starting next month, ending the design’s 60-year-run.

The reason is that the green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) can’t be recycled for anything other than single-use items such as clothing or carpeting.

“Taking colors out of bottles improves the quality of the recycled material,” said R3CYCLE CEO Julian Ochoa, a partner with Coca-Cola, in a news release. “This transition will help increase availability of food-grade rPET [recycled PET]. When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic.”

The move fits into Coca-Cola’s “World Without Waste” initiative. Announced in 2018, the company’s plan is to recycle one can or bottle for every one it sells by 2030.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.