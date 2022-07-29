House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday he does not recall speaking with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about concerns surrounding President Trump coming to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ms. Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House Jan. 6 committee in June. She told the committee that Mr. McCarthy called her after Mr. Trump pledged during his speech at the Ellipse that he would go to the Capitol along with his supporters to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

“The president just said he’s marching to the Capitol,” the California Republican said during the phone call, according to Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony. “You told me this whole week you aren’t coming up here. Why would you lie to me?”

But Mr. McCarthy said Friday that he does not recall speaking with Ms. Hutchinson on Jan. 6 or in the days leading up to the election certification.

“I don’t remember having any conversations with her about the president coming to the Capitol,” he said. “I don’t recall any of that.”

Mr. McCarthy also said he was not aware of the president’s pledge to go to the Capitol with his supporters during his speech at the Ellipse.

“I didn’t watch it,” the congressman said. “This is what is so confusing. I didn’t watch the speech. I was working. So I didn’t see what was said. I didn’t see what went on until after the fact.”

Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony was part of a series of public hearings the committee hosted over June and July on its yearlong investigation.

