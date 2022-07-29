The U.S. State Department has signed off on a sale of more than $8 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets to Germany, along with over 100 missiles, bombs, and related equipment and spare parts.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.

The fifth-generation fighter is expected to replace Berlin’s fleet of aging Tornado aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

“The proposed sale will improve Germany’s capability to meet current and future threats,” the DSCA said in a statement. “Germany will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.”

The jets will be built by the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, Texas. Other principal contractors include Pratt & Whitney Military Engines; Boeing; and Raytheon Missiles and Defense, the DSCA said.

Included in the $8.4 package are 105 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and 162 BLU-109 hardened penetrator bombs, along with other weapons.

“There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the DSCA said. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.