Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering an early entrance into the 2024 White House race to reclaim the limelight and make his case that the Jan. 6 probe is politically motivated.

Mr. Trump could make a formal announcement as soon as this month, according to The New York Times.

Jumping into the race in mid-2022 would be rather unusual — candidates usually wait until the year before an election — and put GOP divisions on display while Republicans are trying to secure big victories in the mid-terms.

Republicans are making this year’s election cycle about pocketbook issues and President Biden’s inability to rein in inflation.

Mr. Trump’s entrance would give Democrats a polarizing target to run against and one sure to animate voters on the left.

Mr. Trump’s potential bid would also be viewed as a way to box out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is gaining national attention as a viable 2024 GOP nominee.

SEE ALSO: Rep. Liz Cheney: More than one criminal referral against Trump is possible

The Times quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, as saying an early bid would be a good way for Mr. Trump to turn attention to his policy agenda and let him provide a contrast to Mr. Biden’s stumbles.

Yet some Republicans appear ready to move on from Mr. Trump, particularly after a string of damning revelations that have surfaced in hearings by the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Mr. Trump characterizes the committee as a one-sided witch hunt, although its testimony is sparking talk of criminal charges.

“To presume that conservative America is 100% behind Donald Trump is simply not the case,” Dave Van Wyk, a transportation company owner in Iowa, told The Associated Press.

A Trump win in the GOP primary would set up a rematch with Mr. Biden, though some Democrats are whispering that Mr. Biden should step aside because of his advanced age and low approval ratings.

A recent Harvard Center for American Political Studies and Harris Poll found voters aren’t too keen on Mr. Biden or Mr. Trump.

Seven in 10 people polled said Mr. Biden should not seek a second term and six in 10 said they don’t want Mr. Trump to run again.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.