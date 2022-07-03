Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Sunday his agency will explore “everything that is out there” to expand abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mr. Becerra said he is looking at making abortion medications more accessible, and whether HHS should play a role in transporting women across state lines to find an abortion where it is legal.

At the same time, the secretary said the administration is constrained by the court’s ruling, as some Democrats prod the administration to be more aggressive in getting around state bans on abortion.

“We have to heed the word of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Becerra told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The administration has been cool to some Democrats’ ideas, such as setting up clinics on federal lands.

Mr. Becerra said the fastest route to safeguarding abortion would be for Congress to act.

President Biden made a similar plea this week. He pressured Senate Democrats to bypass filibuster rules and codify Roe into law, though Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia have opposed the idea.

“When you are stripped of a right, as the Supreme Court has just done to women of child-bearing age, it is tough to overcome,” Mr. Becerra said.

