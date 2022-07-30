At least 25 people are dead amid fatal floods in Kentucky that’s overtaken much of the eastern portion of the state, with concerns that conditions will worsen.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the flooding is among the most consequential kind that’s ever hit the state, and the death toll is likely to rise in coming weeks.

“We’re likely going to be finding bodies for weeks to come,” Mr. Beshear told NPR.

The governor said flooding hit Kentuckians overnight, prompting some to wake up to themselves being drifted away by water.

In one case, one family lost four children as a result.

“We have whole towns that are underwater. Houses that were in line of the water are just gone, not a piece of the house left,” Mr. Beshear said. “We’ve lost 25 Kentuckians, each one a child of God that isn’t going to be there the next holiday.”

Flooding has wiped out entire counties in eastern Kentucky, with some residents rushing to their rooftops to escape the water.

Power outages have also impacted more than 18,000 homes and businesses, as the state expects to face a heatwave next week.

Flooding has impacted several states in recent days.

In St. Louis, one person died and several others were displaced as a result of record rainfall.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday declared a state of emergency over severe flooding in southwestern Virginia.

“With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources as possible to assist those affected,” Mr. Youngkin said. “Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

