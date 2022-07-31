NEWS AND OPINION:

There’s some intriguing reading to be had in a new book by A.J. Rice, an almost legendary producer in the talk radio realm who has worked closely with the likes of Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro, among many very well-known talents. Mr. Rice is also CEO of Publius PR, a public relations powerhouse in the nation’s Capital. Now he is Mr. Rice, author.

His new book is titled “The Woking Dead” How Society’s Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture,” and it is a precise but rollicking read targeting left-leaning influence in America. That influence, Mr. Rice wrote, is a “monster” of epic and dangerous stature.

“The Democrats have been constructing this monster for decades. More than 40 years ago, the Democrats went to the political science lab with a mad plan. Like Victor Frankenstein, they wanted to play God. They would shift the nation’s belief to the left toward socialism over time. They would be patient. They would march through America’s institutions and use them to cobble their monster together,” Mr. Rice said.

“They use the nicest words to describe their horror — words lie ‘fairness’ and ‘equality.’ But what they mean was collectivism, envy and lust for godlike power over the rest of us. They embedded socialist dogma, quietly, in our education system to raise generations of socialists. They went to work on your churches, shifting them to the left, bit by bit. They embedded socialists into the deep state; They captured the big media. They captured big Hollywood. They captured big academia. They pushed leftist dogma from every part of the cultural high ground,” the author continued.

“When the time was right, the young hearts and minds they insidiously captured would push and pull the nation farther and farther to the left, toward collectivist thinking and socialist governance. Lightning would strike. The monster would fully awaken. That was the plan,” Mr. Rice advised.

The book is a “must read takedown of the cultural and political forces rampaging across America, the aforementioned Ms. Ingraham said in her review. Ms. Pirro calls the author “astute, no-nonsense and on-point.”

The new book was published by Post Hill Press.

A conversation of note

Former CIA director and retired Gen.David H. Petraeus and Michael G. Vickers — who has served in significant, multiple, vital roles within the intelligence community — will have a public conversation on Tuesday, described as a “one-on-one about the state of the world.”

The host of this encounter is the OSS Society, a unique charitable organization that honors the historic accomplishments of the Office of Strategic Services — a World War II-era predecessor to the CIA. The exchange is part of the society’s “Oh So Social Conversation Series.”

Interested? Curious?

The 90-minute conversation will be streamed online at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but you must register to have a listen. Donations are also accepted. Find the details at OSSSociety.com. The link to register for the event can be found under “Latest News.”

Justice for the justice

Some have not forgotten recent public attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and they continue to speak out about the trend. One of those stalwarts is Devon Westhill, who served as the leading civil rights official at the Department of Agriculture during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Westhill is currently president and general counsel of the Center for Equal Opportunity, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that recently released a letter signed by 100 prominent black Americans denouncing the attacks on Justice Thomas.

“To remain silent would be to implicitly endorse these poisonous schemes as well as his destruction,” reads the letter, which was made public July 18.

“The new radical progressive left cannot tolerate differing points of view and is not interested in debate or reason or civil discourse — only orthodoxy. It is conform or be crushed. It is both Orwellian and Machiavellian. There is no in-between,” when words and ideas lead to threats of violence, Mr. Westhill said in a statement shared with the Beltway. Those threats grow even worse when different perspectives come from unlikely sources — like Black justices, he added.

Ron has a say

“if you turn on the news, there’s a good chance you’ll hear my name. Typically, it’s alongside a dishonest legacy media headline misrepresenting my agenda, insulting the people of Florida, or implying freedom is the latest and greatest threat to America. It is an insulting and absurd way to distort the truth and mislead you, the American public,” advises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign notice released Sunday.

“Their attempts at intimidation won’t work on me though. I am not backing down. Not even a little bit. I welcome the ‘insults’ and the hard work to refute them because I know the importance of strong leadership in a time like this. That is why I’m running for re-election,’ Mr. De Santis advised.

99 and counting

The midterm elections are on the horizon. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reminds one and all that the clock is ticking here.

“In 100 days, voters will send a message to Biden and Democrats who delivered crisis after crisis and left the American people behind,” Ms. McDaniel said in a statement on Sunday.

“Democrats created a recession, historic inflation, record high gas prices, a disastrous border crisis, and now they want to raise taxes. Republicans are united to preserve the American dream and save our country,” she said.

And as of Monday, elections arrive in 99 days.

Poll du jour

42% of U.S. adults agree that President Biden’s health and age will “severely limit’ his ability to fulfill his presidential duties; 76% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

50% of those over age 65 also agree.

32% overall say Mr. Biden’s health and age have “little effect” on his ability to do the job; 10% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 54% of Democrats agree.

34% of those over 65 also agree.

14% overall say his health and age have “no effect at all” on his ability; 8% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

13% of those over 65 also agree.

11% overall are not sure about the issue; 6% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

3% of those over 65 also agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 23-26.

