Voter enthusiasm is down among people who saw the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June as a loss for women’s rights, according to a new poll.

The Washington Post-Schar School poll, released Friday, found that 65% of respondents viewed the end of nationwide legalized abortion as a “major loss of women’s rights,” but only 52% of them said they were likely to vote in the midterm elections.

By contrast, 35% of respondents viewed Roe being overturned as a major loss, but 70% of them said they were likely to vote in November.

Those who said abortion should be illegal were also more likely to vote (66%) than those who said it should be legal (55%). And Republicans said they were more likely to vote (74%) than Democrats (62%).

The Post-Schar School poll surveyed 1,026 U.S. adults from July 22 to 24, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

