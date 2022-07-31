President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Sunday and remains in isolation after the White House detected a “rebound positivity” on Saturday.

The president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memorandum that the president continues to “feel well” and “will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence” while under self-quarantine.

Mr. Biden, 79, who emerged from five days of self-quarantine after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday, tested positive for the virus on Saturday after receiving four back-to-back negative tests.

Dr. O’Connor said Saturday’s test results represent “‘rebound positivity,’” which he said can occur in “a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.”

He said the president “experienced no reemergence of symptoms” despite the positive test, and that there was “no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time.”

Mr. Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, first tested positive on a rapid antigen test more than one week ago. The result was confirmed by a more sensitive PCR test.

The White House announced Saturday that the president will no longer travel to Michigan on Tuesday, where he intended to deliver remarks on Congress’ recent passage of its $280 billion technology spending bill, given the positive test.

