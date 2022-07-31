A battleground election tracker unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if the November midterm election were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House by a healthy margin.

The survey, which is based on tens of thousands of voters from all 435 congressional districts across the country, suggests Republicans would hold 230 seats compared to Democrats’ 205. Whichever party has 218 controls the chamber.

Democrats currently control 220 compared to Republicans’ 211. There are four vacancies.

The bleak outlook for Democrats is consistent with past midterm elections in which the president’s political party typically loses seats.

Support for President Biden has continued to dwindle in the face of 40-year-high inflation and most voters saying they have major concerns about the economy. America has seen two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, an unofficial indicator that the U.S. is in a recession.

The positive prospect for Republicans also comes in the wake of a string of polls showing the vast majority of Americans — including the majority of Democrats — do not want Mr. Biden to run for reelection.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.