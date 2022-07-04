An Independence Day parade in Illinois erupted into chaos on Monday after reports emerged that a gunman opened fire into a crowd of marchers.
Witnesses say gunfire broke out shortly after the annual July 4 parade began in Highland Park, Illinois. Video from the event shows hundreds of parade attendees running for safety as gunfire is heard somewhere in the background.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that one of its reporters saw three individuals lying motionless and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand, while five others appeared wounded.
This story is developing.