An Independence Day parade in Illinois erupted into chaos on Monday after reports emerged that a gunman opened fire into a crowd of marchers.

Witnesses say gunfire broke out shortly after the annual July 4 parade began in Highland Park, Illinois. Video from the event shows hundreds of parade attendees running for safety as gunfire is heard somewhere in the background.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that one of its reporters saw three individuals lying motionless and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand, while five others appeared wounded.

This story is developing.

