The last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol later this month.

Congressional leaders announced over the weekend that Hershel W. “Woody” Williams would be honored for his bravery.

“Woody Williams was an American hero who embodied the best of our country and the greatest generation,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

Mr. Williams, who died late last month at the age of 98, was a decorated Marine corporal. He fought in the Pacific theater, specifically at the Battle of Iwo Jima, for which he was awarded the Medal of Honor.

A native and resident of West Virginia, Mr. Williams remained active in veterans’ causes in his later years.

“Even this final honor, to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, was something Woody wanted for his fellow World War II Medal of Honor recipients and not himself,” said Rep. Carol Miller, a West Virginia Republican who pushed for the public funeral along with other members of her state’s delegation.

