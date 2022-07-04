Rep. Ilhan Omar was booed over the weekend while attending a Somali music festival in her home state of Minnesota.

Mrs. Omar, the only Somali-American member of Congress, was met with jeers while presenting an award to a Somali singer at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The event was to kick off Minnesota’s Somali week, an annual event that mark’s the country’s official independence.

Video from the event shows Mrs. Omar being met with boos and chants of “get the f—- out of here” the moment she emerges onto the stage.

“OK, we don’t have all night,” Mrs. Omar is heard saying in response to the boos.

It is unclear exactly why the Democratic congresswoman was jeered. Some on social media claimed it was because of her far-left views on abortion, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the issue last month.

