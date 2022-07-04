House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is pleading to investigate Hunter Biden if Republicans win the majority in November.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, made the promise in a New York Post op-ed penned with the top GOP lawmakers on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

“Congressional Republicans’ investigations to date have found Biden family members used their connections with Joe to enrich themselves through expectations of access and promises about what a Biden administration might do,” they wrote. “A Republican majority will be committed to uncovering the facts the Democrats, Big Tech and the legacy media have suppressed.”

The Justice Department currently has an open investigation into Hunter Biden. While few details are clear, the investigation appears to extend into tax evasion and whether the president’s son failed to properly disclose foreign business interests to the government.

Many Republicans note that since Attorney General Merrick Garland was appointed by and is directly responsible to the president, it is improper for him to have an official say over any investigation into the Biden family.

“We’ve made almost 100 requests for information relating to Biden family schemes,” Mr. McCarthy wrote. “Many, including every request made to the Biden administration, have been ignored.”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, FBI investigators obtained a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden as part of a probe into money laundering.

The laptop was abandoned at a Delaware repair shop and later turned over to news outlets and law enforcement officials. It exposed details of Hunter Biden’s wheeling and dealing in foreign countries such as China and Ukraine, where his father’s political influence was prominent.

While the laptop provided fresh details, many of Hunter Biden’s massively lucrative business arrangements had been raising eyebrows in Washington for years.

A top example is Hunter Biden’s landing of a high-paying job in April 2014 on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas conglomerate. At the time, Hunter Biden had little experience in either the energy industry or Eastern Europe and was paid as much as $50,000 per month for his service.

Shortly before the appointment, then-Vice President Biden was named as the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine.

Mr. McCarthy said the issue and others like it are exactly the reason why Republicans had to demand accountability from the White House.

“We have uncovered some answers, but many questions remain,” he wrote. “In November, the American people will decide whether they accept being told what information they are allowed to know by a colluding media, including who is making policy decisions for this country and for whose interests.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.