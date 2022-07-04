By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 7:58 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022

Police have arrested the man identified as a “person of interest” in the Independence Day mass shooting in a Chicago suburb.

Police told reporters Monday evening that Robert “Bobby” Crimo was “taken into custody without incident.”

