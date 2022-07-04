Police have arrested the man identified as a “person of interest” in the Independence Day mass shooting in a Chicago suburb.

Police told reporters Monday evening that Robert “Bobby” Crimo was “taken into custody without incident.”

BREAKING: Police say person of interest in Highland Park mass shooting has been “taken into custody without incident.” https://t.co/uJoWUhRFHE pic.twitter.com/fdjE0Ki1yx — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2022

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.