President Biden on Tuesday said he is unsure whether he will travel to the Chicago suburb reeling from the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade.

Reporters asked Mr. Biden if he planned to visit Highland Park following Monday’s shooting that killed at least six people and wounded dozens more.

“I’m not sure,” Mr. Biden told Fox News White House correspondent Mark Meredith as he departed a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House Tuesday.

In a statement following the shooting on Monday, Mr. Biden said he was “shocked” by the shooting and touted the bipartisan gun reform legislation that he recently signed into law in the wake of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

“There is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence,” he said Monday.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the victims of the Highland Park shooting.

