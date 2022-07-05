For eight years in a row, Chick-fil-A has held its position as the nation’s favorite restaurant.

The American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) reported that the fast-food chain placed second overall in its study, with a score of 83.

The restaurant’s consumer satisfaction score is tied with that of Clorox, according to ASCI. Trader Joe’s took the top spot, with a score of 85.

“We are honored by the results of this survey and we are grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A — it’s truly our pleasure to serve them,” a rep from Chick-fil-A told Fox Business.

“More than 170,000 people represent Chick-fil-A in 2,700 restaurants,” the spokesperson said. “This recognition is acknowledgment of the care they put into serving great food with gracious hospitality. Every day, our restaurant Team Members go above and beyond each day to create a friendly, welcoming place to visit.”

Chick-fil-A managed to hang onto its position in a year in which consumer satisfaction with fast-food restaurants took a hit overall.

The fast-food industry’s score fell to 76 — down from 78 last year, according to Fox Business.

The next closest chain was Jimmy John’s (79), followed by KFC and Domino’s (78); Starbucks, Chipotle, Pizza Hut and Panera Bread (77); Five Guys, Papa John’s and Arby’s (76); Panda Express, Subway, Burger King and Little Caesars (75); Dunkin’, Dairy Queen and Sonic (74); Wendy’s (73); Taco Bell and Jack in the Box (72) and Popeyes (71).

McDonald’s once again received the lowest score, at 68.

The ACSI Restaurant Study 2021-2022 is based on interviews with 20,143 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between April 2021 and March 2022, according to a news release from the organization.

