One journalism organization has a specific mission. That would be Military Veterans in Journalism, a nonprofit group focused on helping military veterans get into the field of journalism and work in America’s newsrooms.

In an analysis of U.S. Census data, the group found that a mere 2% of those working in the media field are military veterans.

“Veterans are underrepresented in our nation’s newsrooms. Yet, if given the opportunity, they can bring perspective, nuanced understanding, and on-the-ground experience about the military and veteran affairs to the journalism world and news consumers that no one else can match. It’s time to give veterans a voice and begin bringing their perspectives to America’s newsrooms,” the organization said in a statement.

Meanwhile, they are ready to summon the troops, so to speak, for their first in-person convention, set for Oct. 6-8 in the nation’s capital. The expected attendees roster will include working, non-profit professionals and newsroom leaders who support this very specific form of newsroom diversity which refers to “the under-represented community of military veterans in journalism.”

The group also offers some substantial grants, fellowships, internships and significant mentorships for military-veteran journalists, and has established a speaker’s bureau to get the word out.

Find them at mvj.network.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Moderate independent.”

This succinct term has cropped up in a new Harvard University voter poll released Monday.

“Would you consider a moderate independent candidate for president if the 2024 match was between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden?” the poll asked.

It found that 60% of registered U.S. voters would consider that possibility. That includes 53% of Republicans, 66% of independents, 64% of Democrats, 64% of men, 58% of women, and plus majorities in all age groups.

And one more number from their wide ranging survey. It also found that 43% of the respondents would vote for Mr. Trump if the election were held today, 40% would choose Mr. Biden and 17% were unsure about the whole thing.

Find more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end, along with the particulars of this survey.

‘FREE TO GO ELSEWHERE’

One columnist is weary of the nation’s high profile, outspoken celebrities who publicly criticize the United States for one reason or another — and dream, perhaps, of some utopian nation on some other continent.

“Throughout the years, these America-bashing celebrities have one thing in common: they’re all United States citizens. They’re people of privilege who are living the American dream and doing all of their complaining, knowing full well that they are protected by virtue of the fact that they are citizens of the country they love to hate,” wrote Stephen Kruiser, a senior columnist and associate editor for PJ Media.

“And they’re free to go elsewhere. We are all too familiar with celebrity leftists ‘threatening’ to leave the country whenever the slightest political thing doesn’t go their way,” he said.

“The thing is, they never do,” Mr. Kruiser said, noting that he has seen countless “Canada is looking good” social media posts from the famous crowd just in the last 10 days since the Roe v. Wade abortion decision was overturned.

“They know that there isn’t a better option than the United States of America. They are part of an insular, ideologically rabid culture that doesn’t allow them to state that publicly, but they know it’s true,” the columnist said.

Mr. Kruiser, by the way, titled his column “America-hating leftists should be forced to try the alternatives.”

NUMBERS OF NOTE

“The United States has committed approximately $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including approximately $6.9 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24,” noted a Defense Department fact sheet issued Tuesday.

“On July 1, the Department of Defense announced $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $50 million, as well as $770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds.

Here’s just a few items from the 36-item shopping list: 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 6,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, eight High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition; two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems; 20 Mi-17 helicopters; 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets; plus 18 coastal and river patrol boats.

A MYSTERY AT ‘THE VIEW’

Those who monitor the big doings of ABC’s daytime chat show “The View” may wonder whether the ladies in question will soon welcome a new cast member who is conservative — set to replace Meghan McCain after she left the show last year.

The New York Post reports that the mystery will be solved soon.

“A bevy of right-sided guest hosts have been cycling through on-air auditions for the top spot — and an insider has revealed those repeat tryouts are the ones to watch out for when it comes to the permanent gig. An announcement on who the next permanent conservative co-host will be is set to take place before the season ends in August,” the news organization reveals.

Veteran pundit Ann Coulter could be on the list, along with Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former communications director for former President Donald Trump, and Tara Setmayer, former communications director for the Republican Party.

“I would expect an announcement before the season ends on August 5,” a source told The Post.

POLL DU JOUR

• 72% of registered U.S. voters think the U.S. economy is weak.

• 71% say the direction of the economy is on the wrong track.

• 70% say the direction of the U.S. as a country is on the wrong track.

• 64% say their personal financial situation is getting worse

• 43% are feeling pessimistic about their life over the year,

• 39% think the nation is now in a recession.

SOURCE: A Harvard University/Harris and HarrisX poll of 1,308 registered U.S. voters conducted June 28-29.

