You can add Joe Rogan’s podcast as another place where former President Donald Trump is not welcome.

The chart-topping host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” said this week that he has had multiple chances to have Mr. Trump on his show. Each time, he’s turned him down.

“I am not a Trump supporter, in any way, shape or form,” Mr. Rogan told guest Lex Fridman, a computer scientist and podcast host himself. “I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him.”

Mr. Rogan also called Mr. Trump an “existential threat to democracy itself.”

Business Insider reported that Mr. Trump’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about Mr. Rogan’s comments, nor did the office confirm the number of times Mr. Trump asked to appear on Mr. Rogan’s show.

The popular host of “Fear Factor” and UFC broadcaster said his primary fear about hosting Mr. Trump was that his podcast could be used to revitalize or rehabilitate the former president’s image to the public.

Mr. Rogan added that he doesn’t think Mr. Trump would “genuinely be there” anyway.

“I think he would be putting on a performance,” he elaborated.

Mr. Rogan has hosted numerous controversial people, which has led cancel-culture warriors to target him. Such personalities include COVID-vaccine critic Dr. Robert Malone, alt-right media personality Alex Jones, and rapper Kanye West.

In the 2020 presidential race, according to Business Insider, Mr. Rogan supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont socialist, though he also said then that he’d rather vote for Mr. Trump over then-candidate Joe Biden.

On Monday’s podcast, the magazine reported that Mr. Rogan predicted Mr. Trump would run for president again.

But he also said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “would work as a good president.”

Mr. DeSantis is widely seen as Mr. Trump’s strongest potential rival in the 2024 GOP primaries. However, neither man has definitively said he will run.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.