It seems like every time one Maryland stay-at-home mom plays the lottery, she wins big.

The 30-year-old Eastern Shore resident claimed her third grand prize of at least $100,000 in five years when she scratched off the winning ticket in a $100,000 game, the Maryland Lottery reported late last month.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw how much I’d won,” said the winner, who wasn’t identified by the Maryland Lottery. “I immediately called my husband and said, ‘We did it again.’”

The winner said that it isn’t blind luck that leads her to such fortunes. She researches which games are overdue for a winner.

“My husband and I do the work on your website,” she said, according to lottery officials. “We figure out which scratch-off games have been on sale for a long time but still have a lot of big-money prizes.”

That said, it was “pure luck and pure superstition” that took the woman to the Goose Creek #03 store in the small town of Mardela Springs near the Delaware border.

“I knew that they sold a big ticket a few weeks ago,” she said. “I hoped that there was still some luck hanging around there.”

The woman plans to reserve the money for her kids. And while she seems to have made winning more o a regular thing, it doesn’t take any of the excitement away.

“This is as crazy as it was the other times,” the woman told lottery officials. “It’s unbelievable.”

