Pope Francis told the Archbishop of Chicago he was “deeply saddened” by the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park and urged society to reject violence in all of its forms.

The pope, in a telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich, described the shooting that killed six and wounded dozens as a “senseless” act and asked the cardinal to relay his spiritual closeness to those affected.

Pope Francis said he “joins the entire community in praying that Almighty God will grant eternal rest to the dead and healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved,” according to Vatican News.

The pope said he prayed “that every member of society will reject violence in all of its forms and respect life in all of its stages.”

The parade shooting was the latest mass shooting in the U.S., following horrific incidents in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

President Biden recently signed sweeping gun legislation but some in his party and elsewhere are appealing for more stringent action.

“I signed a law — the first real gun safety law in 30 years,” Mr. Biden said to applause at a White House cookout for military families Monday. “And things will get better still, but not without more hard work together. You all heard what happened. You all heard what happened today.”

