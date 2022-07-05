Firefighters are battling a blaze in the lower levels of the vacant RFK Stadium that has sent smoke billowing out of the closed facility.

The D.C. Fire Department has tweeted a video of firefighters inside the stadium in the stands and on the old playing surface that shows black smoke pouring up through field-level entrances to the lower regions of the building, where officials say there are multiple fires burning.

No injuries have been reported.

