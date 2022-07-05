A trucker protest returned to the D.C. area over the holiday weekend, briefly slowing traffic along a few major roadways.

The group, called the 1776 Restoration Movement, had three separate convoys staged Monday on southbound Interstate 95 near Route 198, northbound Interstate 395 near the D.C.-Virginia line and Interstate 270 near its interchange with Interstate 370, according to WJLA-TV, the local ABC affiliate for D.C.

Truckers and other motorists “comprised of nurses, teachers, carpenters, plumbers, engineers, legal professionals, veterans, homemakers, and more,” per WJLA, briefly blocked traffic for about 30 minutes in the early part of the day on July 4th.

However, the convoys left one lane open for emergency vehicles, the group said in a statement released Tuesday.

The statement also said that one group ended their protest early to comply with demands from law enforcement.

The convoy’s stated goal is the “restoration of our constitutional republic, and return to a moral society,” according to their Twitter page.

David “Santa” Riddell, who took part in The People’s Convoy protests that visited the D.C. area in March and then again in May, said the 1776 Restoration Movement is a different movement.

“We did what we set out to do today. We inspired our supporters, we inspired our base, and we let those in high authority know we are NOT The People’s Convoy,” said convoy leader David “Santa” Riddell in the statement. “We let the WORLD know that we are NOT The People’s Convoy. This first day was the easiest day of the peaceful protest. Now we’re ON and it’s about to get real.”

