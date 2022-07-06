Rock icon Carlos Santana collapsed from heat exhaustion and dehydration during his Tuesday show in Michigan.

The 74-year-old Mr. Santana was mid-set when he fell on stage at the Pine Knob Musical Theatre in Clarkston, which is about an hour north of Detroit, according to NBC News.

Michael Vrionis, the musician’s manager, said in a statement that Mr. Santana was taken to an emergency room for observation but is “doing well.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s collapse was a tense moment for the crowd.

Roop Raj, an anchor with Detroit’s local Fox affiliate, tweeted a photo of medical personnel attending to Mr. Santana and said attendees were “asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.”

The show ended early, but The Hollywood Reporter said that Mr. Santana regained consciousness before being taken off stage.

His next performance, scheduled for Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed.

Mr. Santana is touring with music legends Earth, Wind & Fire as a part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour.

The fusion rock guitarist had just wrapped up performing for CNN’s “The 4th in America” special and has 21 dates left on his current tour before returning to his residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

