Monkeypox cases are climbing rapidly in D.C.

The District reported that it has 58 possible cases of the disease as of Tuesday, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s affiliate for D.C.

The station said that’s a more than eight-fold increase from June 28 when the District had seven reported cases.

D.C. Health told the station that the city received more than 1,200 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine and made 480 appointments available to select groups on Tuesday.

It’s an improvement from when the clinic was first opened last week, which had to be paused after one day because of supply constraints. Still, time slots are competitive. D.C. Health told the outlet that appointments were booked within 90 minutes on Tuesday.

“(The federal government) didn’t have nearly as many doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine,” Patrick Ashley with D.C. Health told WRC-TV. “We understand that number to be less than 100,000 vaccines that they had available, and what they’ve told us is that they’ve ordered millions more doses of that product. It just takes time for them to be able to get that from the manufacturer.”

Ashley told the station that some people have been hospitalized from the disease that can cause “very painful rashes and lesions.”

Clinics are open for D.C. residents on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 7530 Georgia Avenue NW.

The vaccine is available to men who have sex with other men — whether they identify as gay or bisexual — who in the past 14 days have had more than one sexual partner or sex with an anonymous partner.

Transgender women, who have sex with men, are also eligible for the vaccine.

Sex workers of any orientation and gender and staff members of any orientation or gender who work at businesses where sexual activity takes place, such as bathhouses, saunas and sex clubs, are also allowed to be vaccinated against the disease.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.