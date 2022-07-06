Republican Herschel Walker is casting himself as a unifier in his first Senate campaign ad in Georgia.

Mr. Walker, a political newcomer and former Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia, says he is pro-military, pro-law enforcement and pro-religious freedom.

“First of all, what I can do to make things better is bring people together,” Mr. Walker says in the “Together” ad.

“Do we have problems? Can we solve them, yes?” the NFL Hall of Famer said. “Georgia is my family. The United States is my family so I am going to fight to take care of them.”

Mr. Walker is running to oust Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Mr. Warnock, a pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.’s church in Atlanta, won his seat in a special election runoff race in 2020, and is viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this year.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week showed Mr. Warnock has opened up a 10-point lead over Mr. Walker.

The race will go a long way in deciding whether Democrats retain their slim advantage in the Senate.

Former President Donald Trump backs Mr. Walker. Mr. Trump in 2020 became the first Republican since President George H.W. Bush to drop the state in a presidential race.

Mr. Trump says the election in Georgia was stolen from him.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger, both Republicans, say President Biden won the state fair and square.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.