The House Jan. 6 committee announced Tuesday that it will host a public hearing on July 12.

The hearing will be the panel’s seventh in a string of public appearances beginning last month as the select committee aims to unpack the findings of its nearly yearlong investigation.

The panel did not disclose the topic of next week’s hearing or the witnesses it plans to bring forward.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the hearing would focus on “efforts to assemble the mob on the mall” at last year’s U.S. Capitol riot.

Last week, the committee scheduled a last-minute hearing to present new evidence the panel had collected.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who had previously been interviewed by the committee behind closed doors, came forward with public testimony revealing that several top officials, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, had begged White House aides in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, not to allow President Donald Trump to go to the Capitol during the Electoral College vote certification.

The committee subpoenaed Mr. Cipollone the day after Ms. Hutchinson testified.

Mr. Cipollone in recent weeks has declined to cooperate with the panel’s investigation after previously sitting for an informal interview in April, according to the committee.

