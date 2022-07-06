A push to hold the Republican National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, is on hold because the city’s Metropolitan Council wants to address security and cost concerns that could arise from hosting the event.

Nashville and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are among the leading contenders to host the 2024 convention. The coronavirus pandemic forced Republicans to split the event between Charlotte, North Carolina, and the White House during the last election cycle.

Councilman Robert Swope told NewsChannel 5 that he withdrew a bill to approve an agreement with the RNC because questions about security need to be answered.

Mr. Swope said the bill was removed at the request of the RNC and the host committee and could be back on the table by mid-July.

“There’s been talk about possible retribution from the state,” Councilman Bob Mendes said on social media. “Though I’ve only heard third-hand speculation about this, I understand there may be fallout. Hopefully, the city’s decision that it’s not the right time to host a national political convention is respected.”

Host committee RNC Nashville 2024 was more hopeful about the event’s prospects, saying everyone is on the same page and can revive the agreement.

“This evening we asked Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s administration to withdraw legislation to approve a contract for Nashville to host the Republican Nashville Convention and allow for additional time to address multiple concerns and objections expressed by Metro Council for the event to take place in Nashville in 2024,” members said. “It is our optimistic view that Nashville is the ideal American city to host one or both of our nation’s nominating conventions and to demonstrate to the world its ability to host civil and respectful public discourse on issues vital to the future of our country.”

