If you were one of the Michael Jackson fans who thought some of the songs on his posthumous “Michael” album didn’t sound like the late singer, you may be feeling vindicated this week.

USA Today reported Wednesday that Jackson’s estate and Sony Music are pulling three tracks from the 2010 album — “Breaking News,” “Monster” and “Keep Your Head Up” — because it is “the simplest and best way to move beyond the conversation associated with these tracks once and for all.”

That “conversation” revolved around fans who thought that Jason Malachi provided the vocals for the tracks instead of the King of Pop, according to USA Today.

The news outlet also reported that the songs are no longer available on Apple Music or Spotify.

Fan-driven speculation about the authenticity of those tracks has previously led to lawsuits.

USA Today reported that one fan sued Sony Music in 2014 for misrepresenting Jackson as the tracks’ singer. The court sided with Sony Music in 2018, but a parallel suit filed by the same fan against the songs’ producers is still ongoing.

The outlet reported that Sony Music bought the rights to Jackson’s catalog — not including his masters or the songs Jackson wrote — in a $750 million deal in 2016.

“Michael” was the first album released following Jackson’s 2009 death from an accidental overdose, but USA Today reported that rumors about the authenticity of the vocals began cropping up around that same time.

The outlet reported that Sony released a statement in November 2010 — one month before the release of “Michael”: “We have complete confidence in the results of our extensive research as well as the accounts of those who were in the studio with Michael that the vocals on the new album are his own.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.