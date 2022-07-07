The America First Policy Institute plans this month to hold a two-day “America First Agenda Summit” in Washington featuring some of the biggest names from former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

The non-profit think tank’s gathering is scheduled for July 25 and 26 with policy forums on energy, economy, schools and immigration.

“Americans are struggling in just about every facet of life due to our Nation’s leaders failing to put America First,” said Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of AFPI and former director of the Domestic Policy Council under Mr. Trump. “The ‘America First Agenda’ will showcase policies that will restore American greatness by lowering gas prices, bringing down historic inflation, securing the border, returning law and order in our cities, and restoring America’s global leadership.”

The list of speakers includes members of the Trump administration such as former Energy Secretary Rick Perry; former Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow; former adviser Kellyanne Conway; and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee; House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana; and Rep. Chip Roy also are slated to speak.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, who also serves as chair of AFPI’s “1776 Commission,” will deliver keynote speeches at a pair of luncheons.

Formed after the 2020 election, AFPI is home to several former Trump administration officials. The think tank has hosted a previous policy summit in Atlanta and a gala at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

