The Biden administration announced Thursday it will spend roughly $1 billion to upgrade 85 airports across the country, including terminals and other facilities.

The funds, which were part of last year’s massive $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, will be used to expand capacity, increase energy efficiency and improve the passenger experience, through upgrades to baggage handling and ticket counters.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The announcement followed a chaotic Fourth of July holiday weekend as thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled. A combination of surging demand for travel, staff shortages, and high gas prices led to nightmares for thousands of travelers seeking to fly last weekend.

Nearly 17,000 flights were delayed and more than 1,400 were canceled over the weekend, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight information.

Mr. Buttigieg has called on airlines to do better at managing flights, noting that the industry received a $54 billion bailout from the federal government during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 70 grants will go to expand terminal capacity, 76 grants will be used to upgrade terminals, 47 grants will go to improving airport access for rural and disadvantaged communities and 73 grants will be used to provide access for individuals with disabilities.

An additional two grants will be used to build new air traffic control towers.

At the Denver International Airport, $60 million will be used to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system; Boston’s Logan Airport and the Orlando International Airport will receive $50 million apiece to construct new gates; Pittsburgh’s airport will receive $20 million to build a new terminal and Dulles Airport, outside of Washington, D.C., will get $49.6 million to build a new concourse.

The main airports in Detroit and Philadelphia will each get more than $20 million to upgrade their restrooms.

Construction is expected to start at the end of this fiscal year or the beginning of the next fiscal year.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.