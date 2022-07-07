A D.C. man was arrested Wednesday after U.S. Capitol Police said he threw a Molotov cocktail at its officers near Union Station.

Capitol Police said they arrested and charged Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, with two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of possession of a Molotov cocktail and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said they received a report about a man who had Molotov cocktails on Massachusetts Avenue NW around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When responding officers arrived on the scene, Mr. McCutcheon threw one of the Molotov cocktails at them while he was trying to light it, police said. He then tried to get away, but the officers stopped him.

Police said Mr. McCutcheon had dropped a Molotov cocktail, which was made with a tequila bottle stuffed with a sock and a liquid that authorities determined was a petroleum-based accelerant.

They also said they discovered a backpack that had two other bottles of liquid at the scene.

Mr. McCutcheon didn’t appear to be targeting the Capitol or members of Congress or to be involved in any of the ongoing protests in the area, according to authorities.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.