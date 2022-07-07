Steve Bannon came out swinging against Joe Rogan for his comments about never wanting to have former President Donald Trump on his top-rated podcast.

Mr. Bannon, a former White House strategist in the Trump administration, said the former president doesn’t need Mr. Rogan’s platform or the “low-information voters” who make up the audience for “The Joe Rogan Experience,” according to the Daily Beast.

“Trump deals with high-information people. Your audience couldn’t handle ‘War Room’ — couldn’t follow it,” Mr. Bannon said, referencing his own podcast.

The Daily Beast also reported that Mr. Bannon accused Mr. Rogan of “taking the hundred million dollars of blood money” from audio streaming platform Spotify.

The comment alluded to Spotify hosting the music and videos from the shooter in Highland Park, Illinois, who reportedly confessed to carrying out the attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Mr. Rogan said during a show this week that he had turned down multiple chances for Mr. Trump to appear on his show.

“I am not a Trump supporter, in any way, shape or form,” Mr. Rogan told guest Lex Fridman, a computer scientist and podcast host himself. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

The podcaster, who gained fame as the host of “Fear Factor” and is also a UFC commentator, said he feels Mr. Trump is an “existential threat to democracy.”

Mr. Rogan said he feared that welcoming Mr. Trump on his show might rehabilitate the former president’s image.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.